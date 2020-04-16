Your favourite superhero needs your support, root for your beloved celebrity as &flix is set to bring back Flix Movie League

MUMBAI: The cricket loving nation unites for our favorite league but the absence of it has all got us wondering and in dilemma. &flix brings daily dose of entertainment to its movie and cricket fans in your favourite style. Movie buffs and sports lovers can now cheer for their favorite actors by watching some of the most exciting titles from &flix library. Keeping the momentum high and adrenaline gushing, the channel brings yet another season of enthralling movies through Flix Movie League which is all airing from April 13, 2020 at 9 PM and 11 PM.

Cricket is more than just a sport, it’s an entertainment package for the fans which brings them together who root and support their favorite cities. Keeping the spirit alive, Flix Movie League is all about rooting for your favorite actor and favorite movies filled with exciting stories and adrenaline plot twists. From the philanthropist Robert Downey Jr to deadly Charlize Theron, &flix has a wide range of exciting films for audience’s entertainment. The library of &flix consist of movies of the biggest actors like Angelina Jolie, Robert Downey Jr, Hugh Jackman, Jackie Chan, Chris Evans, Will Smith and many more. And that’s not all, Marvel Cinematic Universe is also a part of this movie league which will put you in dilemma of choosing your favourite characters and actors.