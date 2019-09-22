News

You're killing me: Ranveer on Deepika's photo

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone shared a stunning photograph of herself and her actor husband could not stop himself from commenting on it.

Deepika shared a string of photograph of herself on Instagram in a ravishing purple ensemble, which she chose to wear on the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here.

She captioned it: "I purple you."

Her husband and Bollywood's livewire actor could not take his eye away from her photograph and commented: "Baby... You're killin me."

This is not the first time, Ranveer has shown affection towards Deepika on social media. The two are often seen posting comments on each others photograph and tagging on memes.

On the acting front, Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "'83".

IANS

