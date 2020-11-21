YouTube channel slammed for adding 'sindoor' on Anushka Sharma's Diwali picture

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma recently shared a photo of herself looking pretty on the occasion of Diwali. The photo shared by her went viral instantly. A YouTube channel however morphed her picture and add 'sindoor' to it.

A Twitter user noticed the change and raised a question on the need to add a sindoor to her photo. Most other comments were all about 'sanskaar' and 'Indian aunties approving the channel'.

Also read 'Dil diyan gallan' singer Neha Bhasin on being sexually abused in childhood

Have a look.

This came up on my YouTube right now and I noticed something off with the picture.

They literally added the sindoor to her pictures.

I’m - pic.twitter.com/Vu4sZWR8Sb — ruta (@baateinvaatein) November 19, 2020

The YouTube channel 'Universal In Sights' received a lot of backlash for the edit.

Here are some of the comments.

That's so creepy actually

— hugs (@akwaregia) November 19, 2020

ugh why can't they leave women alone

— Anannya (@MrsHolland073) November 19, 2020

Because " Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat..."

— Sakshi Arora (@MujeSakshiMaano) November 20, 2020

For the uninformed, it had been a ritual among Hindu married women to wear a sindoor, red bangles, and a mangalsutra. Over the years, the stigma around constantly wearing a sindoor or mangalsutra broke and now it is the woman's choice.

Decked up for Diwali celebrations, Anushka Sharma exuded radiance as she dazzled in an elegant white outfit.

Also read Bollywood explores horror comedy with new-age spin

Credits: DNA