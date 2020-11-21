News

YouTube channel slammed for adding 'sindoor' on Anushka Sharma's Diwali picture

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2020 06:15 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma recently shared a photo of herself looking pretty on the occasion of Diwali. The photo shared by her went viral instantly. A YouTube channel however morphed her picture and add 'sindoor' to it.

A Twitter user noticed the change and raised a question on the need to add a sindoor to her photo. Most other comments were all about 'sanskaar' and 'Indian aunties approving the channel'.

Have a look.

The YouTube channel 'Universal In Sights' received a lot of backlash for the edit.

Here are some of the comments.

That's so creepy actually
— hugs (@akwaregia) November 19, 2020

ugh why can't they leave women alone
— Anannya (@MrsHolland073) November 19, 2020

Because " Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat..."
— Sakshi Arora (@MujeSakshiMaano) November 20, 2020

For the uninformed, it had been a ritual among Hindu married women to wear a sindoor, red bangles, and a mangalsutra. Over the years, the stigma around constantly wearing a sindoor or mangalsutra broke and now it is the woman's choice.

Decked up for Diwali celebrations, Anushka Sharma exuded radiance as she dazzled in an elegant white outfit.

Credits: DNA

