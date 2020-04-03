YRF come forward to support Bollywood wage earners

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's most powerful production houses, Yash Raj Films (YRF), has pledged to support to protect Bollywood daily wage earners and their family during the COVID-19 pandemic. The production house will be giving Rs 1.5 crore, according to an industry source.

An industry source informs: "YRF is reaching out to thousands of daily wage earners of the industry and their families who are in critical need of support and has already collected details of their bank accounts."

The Yash Chopra Foundation will be crediting the donation directly into the banks of these people in need so that the money reaches this strata quickly and the process is more efficient during the time of lockdown.

"YRF is committed to helping as many vulnerable people as possible to ensure the most needy workers in critical financial states from the industry stay protected. In Phase 1 of the support, YRF will be paying out Rs. 1.5 crore to these workers and their families", added the industry source.

The daily wage earners include people in the setting department, carpenters, lighting, junior artists and spots among many others.