News

Yusuf Pathan likes Suniel Shetty’s never ending LOVE for cricket

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Nov 2019 09:12 PM

MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty, who is known for films like Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na, and Border, is fond of the popular sport, cricket.

And it seems his love for cricket is never going to stop.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, his latest Instagram post suggests so. The Hera Pheri actor shared a photo collage that features his various moves as he plays the game. He captioned his picture as, “Cricket Ka Keeda Kabhi Jata Nahi!!.”

And Suniel’s post has been liked by none other than cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

Check out the post right here: 

Take a look below:
Tags > Suniel Shetty, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na, Yusuf Pathan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In Pics : Rajan Shahi welcomes Helly Shah

In Pics : Rajan Shahi welcomes Helly Shah
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
22 Nov 2019 03:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani set secrets REVEALED ft. Ritu Seth
Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani set secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar

past seven days