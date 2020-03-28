News

Zaeden unveils his new song 'Kya Karoon'

DhariniSanghavi's picture
By DhariniSanghavi
28 Mar 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Artiste Sahil Sharma, who goes by the stage name Zaeden, has come up with a new song titled "Kya Karoon".

The track is based on his memories of innocent adolescent love.

" 'Kya karoon?' is the first song I've written the words for. I travelled back in time to relive my school memories for this track. I used to have a big crush on a girl and was clueless about what to do about it. What inspired me to write this song was to create that feeling of love into an expression that would break the barriers of language on an international level.

"I feel anyone who prefers listening to soothing music will like kya karoon? I feel everyone goes through something like this while in school or college, which makes these lyrics very relatable," Zaeden said.

For the uninitiated, Zaeden has represented India at some of the biggest music festivals like Tomorrowland and Marenostrum. He also performed with Justin Bieber during the India leg of his Purpose Tour in 2017.

Zaeden's new song "Kya karoon?" is available on JioSaavn's Artist Originals

Tags Sahil Sharma Kya Karoon Zaeden Tomorrowland Marenostrum JioSaavn Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here