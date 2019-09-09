Zaira Wasim faces CRITICISM for attending THIS film’s premier

MUMBAI: Zaira Wasim garnered critical acclaim for her performance in Bollywood films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar. In a short span of time, she has made an audience for herself. However, later, she had declared taking a step back from Bollywood.

The young actress called it quits saying that acting interfered in her religion and faced heavy criticism for the same. Now, once again Zaira has found herself mired in a controversy.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to social media and shared a picture with the star cast of The Sky Is Pink, on their way to the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of the film, once again Zaira was slammed on Instagram.

Zaira had denounced her profession through a Facebook post and had opted out of the promotions of the Priyanka Chopra production film yet she was seen heading for its premiere and thus some of the social media users criticised her.

Take a look at the picture here.

Now, check out some of the comments of social media users who criticised Zaira: