Zaira Wasim, requested her fans to not share any new pictures, check out the post shared by her

MUMBAI: The Dangal and Secret Superstar actress, Zaira Wasim, who was last seen in The Sky In Pink with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar, had announced last year her decision to quit the film industry. Now, the former actress recently took to Instagram to gently remind her fans and fan clubs to take down her photos from social media. While she admitted that it is 'impossible' to get them off social media, she has requested her fans to not share any new photos.

In a detailed message, Zaira thanked her fans for all the love and revealed that she is starting a new chapter in her life. Sharing a meme of US politician Bernie Sanders, Zaira wrote, "Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Yáll have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. It is because of this care and consideration that y’all have always shown I have a little favour to ask from all of you. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same."

She added, "It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything. I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (life a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim."

