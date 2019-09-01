News

Zareen Khan believes in embracing imperfections

Actress Zareen Khan says she believes in embracing her imperfections with pride rather than covering them up.

Her views came after she was trolled for posting a photograph, showing stretch marks on her stomach, on Instagram.

"For people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 15 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected," Zareen said.

"I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up," she added.

On film front, she will be soon be seen in an independent film "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", which is a story about two completely different individuals who meet at one point in life, and how they form a unique bond.

Source: IANS

