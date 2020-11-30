Zareen Khan starts fundraiser for former tutor's treatment

MUMBAI: Actress Zareen Khan is raising funds for her former tutor, who is undergoing treatment for partial paralysis and brain damage.

According to a source, Zareen's former teacher, Rubina Ahmed, had a stroke but was unable to get timely treatment, leaving her partially paralyzed and brain-damaged.

The cost of the treatment is over Rs 8 lakh, a sum that her family is struggling to pay.

"Rubina Ahmed is dear to me as she was my tuition teacher during my school days. This year has been difficult on all of us due to the pandemic impacting everyone's work and finances including mine, which is why I couldn't donate the entire amount myself, something I would have done otherwise," said Zareen.

ALSO READ – (Jacqueline wraps Dharamshala schedule of 'Bhoot Police')

"However, I have donated as per my capacity, but there's still a huge amount void so I urge people to come forward and help this helpless family in their time of need," she added.

As for work, earlier this month, she announced that she will be seen in a Punjabi project titled "Patake Painge" diected by Smeep Kang.

"Happy to announce my next punjabi venture," she had posted on Instagram.

Kang had also made the announcement on Instagram. "We are ready to drop the the biggest Laughter Bombs with #PatakePainge strg. @binnudhillons and @zareenkhan. and Produced by @omjeestarstudioss and @easemytrip in association with @binnudhillonproductions and #SmeepKangProductions," read the post.

ALSO READ – (Hrithik Roshan's beard chronicle)