Zareen Khan wins Best Actress Award for Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele

MUMBAI: Zareen Khan was honoured with the Best Actress Award for Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele. Coincidentally, she received this award on the same day when she embarked on her journey 10 years ago in Bollywood.

An elated Zareen expressed her triumph and said, 'I feel overwhelmed on receiving this award. Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele already won the best film award in South Asian international film awards that happened in New York. And now Rajasthan International film festival has awarded me the best actress Hindi feature film.'

'This award is going to always be very special for me because I received it exactly on the same day that marked my 10 years in this industry and also from the same city where my first film Veer was shot,' she added.

'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’ is Bollywood's first film that has LGBTQ characters as the leads. Helmed by Harish Vyas, the film follows the journey of a gay man and a lesbian woman as they travel from Delhi to Mcloedgunj.

This film discovers and re-discovers the love in friendship. And which better city than the Big Apple, with the world’s largest LGBTQ Population, to premiere this film celebrating the community,” Anshuman had shared.

'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele’ is scheduled for a Valentine's Day 2020 release.