Zee Cinema will take you on a fun roller coaster ride with the Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Jabariya Jodi’ on 11 th January

MUMBAI: It is often believed that what goes around, comes around! This thought perfectly sets the premise of Director Prashant Singh’s film ‘Jabariya Jodi’. The rom-com narrates the tale of two separated

childhood sweethearts Abhay and Babli who reunite but this time their relationship is put to test as they must choose between love and ambitions. Touted as the masala entertainer, the movie brings together the handsome Sidharth Malhotra and bubbly Parineeti Chopra who are coming together for the second time to create magic. The movie also stars Aparashakti Khurrana, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra and Chandan Roy Sanyal in crucial roles. Get ready to witness this quirky love story as Zee Cinema airs Jabariya Jodi on 11 th January at 6pm.

The movie’s soundtrack earned a lot of accolades for its mind-blowing soundtrack. Comprising of a remixed rendition of the yesteryear track, Jabariya Jodi’s ‘Khadki Glassy' is a foot tapping and catchy number. Remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song turned out to be a chartbuster and a popular EDM party favourite. Tanishk also recreated the popular Bhojpuri folksong 'Kashi Hile Patna Hile', to 'Zilla Hilela' for the movie giving it a Bollywood twist to it. The other songs include 'Khwabfaroshi' that has a rock-ghazal vibe, 'Ki Honda Pyaar' and the soothing love song 'Dhoonde Akhiyaan' that also struck a chord with the audience.

Speaking about the concept of the movie, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Jabariya Jodi is a love story set in Bihar that talks about an issue called ‘Pakadwa Shaadi’ which is quite prominent over there. The movie is a lovely cocktail of a serious issue shown in a light-hearted manner so that the audience understand an issue, albeit in an entertaining manner. Our intention was to tell an entertaining story with real-life instances in it and I am glad that audience loved it in the theatres”

Commenting on his role in the film, Javed Jaffrey said, "While this is the first time where I am playing a father figure on screen, it is also the first time my character is neither black nor white. I play a grey character in the movie; including the grey in my beard (laughs). I have mostly done comical characters but this one was different and challenging at the same time, since it required for me to step out of my comfort zone. Playing Abhay's father was a way to reinvent myself and play a character that my fans have not seen me do before. While my relationship with my reel son is unique and real, we have our own unique opinions and hence not always get along. I feel it is this aspect that made our on-screen relationship even more special, it felt like an actual father-son relationship. Watch me in a fresh and different look as Hukum Dev Singh in the channel premiere of Jabariya Jodi this weekend only on Zee Cinema''

Set against the backdrop of Bihar, the story revolves around Abhay Singh (Sidharth Malhotra) an active proponent of Pakadwa Shaadi, who abducts grooms who demand for dowry. He then, forcefully marries them off to the girl. Backed by his father Hukum Singh (Jaaved Jaaferi) a local strongman, Abhay thinks of this dubious act as social work, which will help him climb the ladder in local politics. When his childhood sweetheart Babli Yadav (Parineeti Chopra) re-enters his life, sparks rekindle between the two. However, Abhay is reluctant to get married due to his family dynamics and finds himself stuck in a situation where he must choose between love and long-term ambitions.

Will Babli influence Abhay’s decision? Will these childhood sweethearts reunite?