ZEE Studio's Blurr shooting was done at real locations, a lot of heritage sites made it to the film's location requirements

MUMBAI: Tapsee Pannu launched her production house Outsiders films earlier this year. The production's first film, Blurr, also wrapped up the shooting earlier this year and the backdrop of Nainital and Mall road was used in the film. In the latest developments, it has been revealed that the film team wanted real locations and so a lot of heritage sites have made it on the film too.

According to reports the film team is set to shoot at the Picturesque hill station of Ramgadh which has breathtaking views of the valley and snow-capped Mukteshwar mountains. Since the directors and producers want the real locations the film was shot at chosen accordingly. The film was also shot at the Famous Writer’s bungalow, Ashok Vatika where Rabindranath Tagore supposedly wrote a part of Geetanjali and Mahadevi Verma resided and wrote many of her creations.

Quite a few heritage sites also were chosen for the backdrop for the movie and also some houses older than 100 years are in the film. The locals were very supportive of the film team and welcomed them nicely and let them in their homes for shooting.

Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu’s Outsider Films and Echelon Productions’ ‘Blurr’ is a psychological thriller set to be released in 2022.