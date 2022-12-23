ZEE teams up with Bollywood superstar - Shah Rukh Khan for International League T20

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 19:16
movie_image: 
ZEE teams up with Bollywood superstar - Shah Rukh Khan for International League T20

MUMBAI :ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE),is all set to re-enter the sports business through the International League T20 and it is promoting its premium property through an exciting film featuring Bollywood and the cricket enthusiast Shah Rukh Khan. The film sees SRK, dramatically narrating over a cricket game.

The film aims to build excitement around the nail-biting cricket action. Backed by globally renowned names from the entertainment and sports domain.

The league will feature 6 franchise teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors with some of the biggest international T20I heroes making it an exciting contest.

The League T20 will be held in UAE from 13th January to 12th February 2023 and will air on Zee Cinema and Zee5.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd T20 Zee Cinema Zee5 Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 19:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow