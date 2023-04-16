Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her

Actress Zeenat Aman's Instagram posts are a perfect mix of anecdotes, fun and food for thought.
MUMBAI: Actress Zeenat Aman's Instagram posts are a perfect mix of anecdotes, fun and food for thought. The 'Don' actress sends ripples across the Insta cosmos every time she posts something on her feed.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Saturday shared two pictures.

The first picture features the actress in the company of her canine friend who was once rescued. The next picture is from the doggo's childhood when it was rescued.

Zeenat in the caption wrote: "There's only one diva in this house, and it isn't me! Swipe for an extra dose of Lily love."

Making a call to those who have rescued a pet at any point in their lives, she said: "Do you have a rescued pet? Post them to your stories and tag me, I'd love to share."

A few days back, the actress also remembered her co-actor, the late Parveen Babi through her Instagram post.

She talked about how people often used to tell her that both of them look the same and how she still finds it difficult to understand the similarity to this day.

SOURCE-IANS

