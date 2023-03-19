Zeenat Aman on walking the ramp: 'Can't deny that there was a butterfly in my stomach'

Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman had a "butterfly or two" in her stomach ahead of walking on the ramp at a fashion show held here.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 15:15
movie_image: 
Zeenat Aman on walking the ramp: 'Can't deny that there was a butterfly in my stomach'

MUMBAI:Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman had a "butterfly or two" in her stomach ahead of walking on the ramp at a fashion show held here.

Zeenat walked as a showstopper in a red and black outfit, and flaunted her salt and pepper hair as she strutted the ramp. Right before her walk, he shared a picture on Insatgram from behind-the-scenes.

She captioned it: "Captured behind the scenes, before this morning's ramp walk. My pantsuit was comfortable and just a little reckless. I'd forgotten what a whirlwind it is to be backstage! The bustle of a fashion show approaching showtime is unique, and I can't deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach."

"A warm thank you to all the technicians, workers, and security personnel who make such events run smoothly for our talented designers and models. It's been a minute since I walked the ramp, and I'm touched by the love I am receiving for being Shahin's showstopper at fashion week."

On the work front, Zeenat Aman is making her OTT debut soon with the web series 'Showsttopper'.

SOURCE-IANS

Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman had a TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Esha Deol while talking about playing a freelance journalist in the web series 'Hunter -...
Vikrant Massey did not anticipate Sara to be a 'receptive' actor
MUMBAI : Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film 'Gaslight', shared that...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi goes against Dadi to save Ranbir from danger
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the topposition from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Rani Mukerji enjoyed doing romantic films with her hero Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recalled shooting for the songs 'Tumhi Dekho Na' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer...
'Gaslight' was shot in 36 days in Gujarat, reveals director
MUMBAI : The shooting of the upcoming psychological thriller 'Gaslight', which stars Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant...
Recent Stories
Esha Deol
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol

Latest Video

Related Stories
Esha Deol
Every girl will relate to my character in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega': Esha Deol
Sidharth Malhotra resumes shooting for his next film, action thriller 'Yodha'
Sidharth Malhotra resumes shooting for his next film, action thriller 'Yodha'
Kartik on his maiden visit to NYC: Gwalior boy at Times Square
Kartik on his maiden visit to NYC: Gwalior boy at Times Square
Ranbir Kapoor
Monica Chaudhary calls herself fortunate to be working with Ranbir Kapoor
Zwigato
Nandita Das applauds Kapil Sharma for learning Jharkhand accent for 'Zwigato'
Akashdeep Sabir
Akashdeep Sabir is all set to play an antagonist in 'Fateh'