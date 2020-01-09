News

Zeenat Aman's comeback play to premiere in February

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman will come back to theatre after a 15-year hiatus with "Dearest Bapu, Love Kasturba", and it will premiere in February.

The play will be part of the upcoming The Great Indian Theatre Festival (TGITF). Brought by BookMyShow, the fest will be home to over 50 plays that will be performed in over 25 cities all over India. It will start from February 22.

The fest will launch with a grand premiere in Mumbai with Zeenat Aman's "Dearest Bapu, Love Kasturba", before moving to Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Vadodara, Chennai and Kolkata.

The Great Indian Theatre Festival features celebrated names including Shabana Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Rakesh Bedi, Shikha Talsania, Mandira Bedi, Samir Soni, Jim Sarbh, Ranvir Shorey, Neil Bhoopalam, Lillete Dubey, Kitu Gidwani, Sandhya Mridul, Arif Zakaria, Suchitra Pillai, Cyrus Sahukar, Aadar Malik, Saurabh Shukla, Achint Kaur, Ira Dubey, Aahana Kumra, Shweta Tiwari, Sayantani Ghosh, Minissha Lamba, Rohit Roy amongst others.

The five month-long festival will travel to various Indian cities including Jaipur, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Bhubaneswar, Goa and Kochi amongst others.

Talking about the fest, Albert Almeida, Chief Operating Officer - Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, said: "The fest is a culmination of India's love for theatre. This form of art is deep-rooted in our culture and over time, the appetite for quality theatre has grown manifold with Indian audiences seeking varied entertainment options in this genre."

