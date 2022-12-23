“Zero sense of dressing” - netizens troll Divya Khosla Kumar on her recent public appearance

MUMBAI :Actress Divya Khosla Kumar had made her Bollywood debut with the movie Satyamev Jayate 2. She has been grabbing the attention of fans with her social media posts. We have also seen the actress being clicked all over the city and being adored for her looks and outfits.

This latest video of the actress Divya Khosla Kumar is attracting the fans attention as she was recently spotted around the city. The actress is definitely looking extremely hot in this outfit. Fans are showering all the love and appreciation towards the actress. But there are some people who are not at all happy with the outfit of the actress and are trolling her for various reasons.

Many people are being vocal online about their dissatisfaction with her outfit. They are saying that she does not have any dressing sense: ‘this is called zero sense of dressing’. Whereas, many people are saying that this is not at all giving a winter vibe. Furthermore, people have also said that she must have forgotten to wear pants.

