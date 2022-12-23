“Zero sense of dressing” netizens trolls Divya Khosla Kumar on her recent public appearance

MUMBAI

This latest video of the actress Divya Khosla Kumar is attracting the eyeballs of the fans as she was spotted around the city, no doubt the actress is looking supremely hot in this outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress, but there are few people who are not at all appreciating the dress of the actress and are trolling her for different reasons.

As we can see many people are not happy with the outfit of the actress and are saying that she does not have any dressing sense, ‘this is called zero sense of dressing’ whereas many people are saying that this is not at all giving the winter vibe, also many people have said that she must have forgotten to wear pants.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Divya Khosla Kumar and how did you like this outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

