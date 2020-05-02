Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar bring over 85 Indian and global stars for fundraiser concert to help COVID-19 frontline workers

MUMBAI: Within hours of Zoya Akhtar bringing ‘I FOR INDIA’ initiative to the nation, overwhelming commitments of support have been pledged from corporate and individual donors as a collective effort to show their support. I for India is a home-to-home fundraiser concert set to go live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/facebookappIndia on Sunday 3rd May 2020 at 7:30pm.

In another first, the concert has a no-sponsors, only-donors approach. 100% proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia, to support on-ground relief efforts. GiveIndia (www.giveindia.org) is India’s largest giving network with reach across 23 states. It is associated with over 100 NGOs, working on-ground to support the required interventions with prevention, healthcare infrastructure, livelihood support and essentials for people in need.



The vision for the concert by leaders from the entertainment industry is three-pronged: to entertain those locked down in their homes. To pay tribute to those who are working on the frontlines. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home and do not know where their next meal is coming from.

Support for the concert has also come in from some leading international artistes. The concert features performances and personal messages from the entertainers including: A R RAHMAN • AAMIR KHAN • ABHISHEK BACHCHAN • ADITYA ROY KAPUR • AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN • AJAY - ATUL • AKSHAY KUMAR • ALIA BHATT • AMAAN ALI BANGASH & AYAAN ALI BANGASH • USTAD AMJAD ALI KHAN• ANIL KAPOOR • ANKUR TEWARI • ANOUSHKA SHANKAR • ANUSHKA SHARMA •ARIJIT SINGH • ARJUN KAPOOR • AYUSHMANN KHURRANA • B PRAAK • BADSHAH• BHUMI PEDNEKAR • BRYAN ADAMS • DIA MIRZA • DILJIT DOSANJH • DIVINE •DULQUER SALMAAN • FARAH KHAN • FARHAN AKHTAR & BAND • GULZAR •HARIHARAN • HARSHDEEP KAUR • HRITHIK ROSHAN • JACK BLACK • JAVED AKHTAR • JAY SEAN • JOE JONAS • KAPIL SHARMA • KARAN JOHAR • KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN •KARTIK AARYAN • KATE BOSWORTH • KATRINA KAIF • KEVIN JONAS •KIRAN RAO • KUSHA KAPILA • LILLY SINGH • LISA MISHRA • MADHURI DIXIT • MAME KHAN • MICK JAGGER • MINDY KALING • NALANDAWAY FOUNDATION •NICK JONAS • PAPON • PARINEETI CHOPRA • PRITAM • PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS• RAJA KUMARI • RANA DAGGUBATI • RANI MUKHERJI • RANVEER SINGH • REKHA BHARDWAJ • ROHIT SHARMA • RUSSELL PETERS • SAIF ALI KHAN • SANIA MIRZA• SHABANA AZMI • SHAH RUKH KHAN • SHAHEEN BHATT • SHANKAR EHSAAN LOY • SHIAMAK DAVAR • SHREYA GHOSHAL • SHRUTI HAASAN • SIDHARTH MALHOTRA • SONU & NEVAAN NIGAM • SOPHIE TURNER • SUNIDHI CHAUHAN • THE SHILLONG CHAMBER CHOIR • TIGER SHROFF • TWINKLE KHANNA •VARUN DHAWAN • VICKY KAUSHAL • VIDYA BALAN • VIRAT KOHLI • VISHAL BHARDWAJ •WILL SMITH • USTAD ZAKIR HUSSAIN • ZOYA

AKHTAR

I for India’s Fundraiser is already active on Facebook and people can donate via https://fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser. The concert is produced by Fountainhead MKTG.

Binny Bansal, Co-founder, Flipkart:

It's great that people are getting this opportunity to donate to help the vulnerable communities cope with COVID-19, through a one-of-its kind concert. We have an opportunity to be on the right side of history, and I am glad to have made a contribution to I for India, for GiveIndia's COVID relief work.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director, Biocon Limited:

One of the areas that the India COVID Response Fund by GiveIndia has already invested in is providing lifesaving PPE kits to healthcare workers and hospitals. Our frontline workers are the real heroes, and I hope that we can do more for them through this initiative.

Mohit Bhatnagar, spokesperson, ACT Grants :

At ACT Grants, we are deeply conscious of our collective responsibility in helping India fight this pandemic. With the increasing number of coronavirus cases and even the healthcare workers getting infected across the country, all of us must pledge our support to protect our healthcare workers.

Vinod Khosla, Founder, Sun Microsystems and Investor :

I am happy to support I for India and GiveIndia's India COVID Response Fund. This is a great opportunity for Indians across the globe to support India in its time of need - rebuilding communities, protecting health workers and feeding millions. People will also be able to make a donation via the donate button next to the video while watching the concert.



Here’s what a few prominent donors have to say about the initiative and why they chose to donate:

And a preview of some key entertainer voices who feature in the concert:

A R Rahman:

Art and music has the power to inspire change. In these challenging times, we are safe in our homes. But there are many unfortunate ones that are not. Let us stand united & support each other.

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao:

Dosto iss waqt hum ek bahut hi mushkil daur se guzzar rahe hain. Aur is waqt zaruri hain ke hum ek dusre ke kaam aaye, ek dusre ki maddat kare aur jaha log zarurat- mand hain, hum unke saath khade rahe. Aur sabse zyada zaruri hain ke, hum ummeed ka damman nah chodhe.

Akshay Kumar:

Woh din bhi beetein hain, yeh din bhi beetein hain. Hum pehle bhi lad kar jeete hai, iss baar bhi ladke jeetenge. We will not let the virus kill our spirit. We will emerge from this - stronger and kinder.

Anil Kapoor:

Aap is virus ko felne se rokne mein maddat kar rahe hain, lekin unka kya jo apne ghar se dur hai? Apno se dur hain? Unke liye aap ek kaam kar sakte hain. Ek nek kaam. So donate kijiye. Do your bit for India.

Ayushmann Khurrana:

Today we stand together to fight this global pandemic. This shall pass soon. I support I for India.

Bryan Adams :

Donate what you can. I support I for India.

Hrithik Roshan:

I am very happy to be a part of this amazing initiative. There are people on the frontlines who are fighting for all of us. So please, let's do as much as we can for them. Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy.

Karan Johar:

As necessary as the lockdown is, it has rendered millions of people vulnerable and that is why all of us have to come together to help and support those who have been severely impacted by Covid-19.

Mick Jagger:

Everyone has been affected by the coronavirus. But some of us are lucky enough to be able to work from home. But wage earners are not in that position, they may have lost their jobs, they may have lost their homes.

Nick Jonas :

India has become like a second home to me. My heart breaks for those whose lives are affected by this COVID-19 virus. So many daily wage earners and migrant workers, that we need to do our part to help right now.

Ranveer Singh:

Let’s come together and fight the virus with love and compassion. Let kindness always prevail.

Rohit Sharma:

Today I would like to truly thank the COVID heroes out there. One’s who are trying to protect us. I support ‘I for India’

Shah Rukh Khan:

Life is all about - chances. Good chances. About hope, compassion & love. And that's what we are here to do on this platform. Share love and compassion, in whatever way we can.

Varun Dhawan:

I believe this virus has highlighted the strength of community. Human bonds today are stronger than ever. Love, compassion, kindness, are going to get us through this pandemic.

Virat Kohli:

As we stand together in this fight against Coronavirus, many of us are filled with fear and dread of the uncertain times. But as we stay at home, there are those out there on the frontlines putting their lives at risk, making sure that we are safe and healthy. So this is our heartfelt thanks to all the COVID-19 warriors all over the globe.

Will Smith:

As some of you may know, India holds a special spot in my heart. My family & I have spent a lot of time there and it’s really like a home away from home for me. That's why I think that it is very critical and important that initiatives like ‘I For India’ are able to garner our support.