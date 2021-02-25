It's a schedule wrap on Junglee Pictures' Badhaai Do and looks like it is Pawri Time!

MUMBAI: Junglee Pictures' 'Badhaai Do' just wrapped up a schedule of the film and it's only right to have celebrations and rightly so Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar along with the director and crew have hopped on to the #Pawri trend.

Badhaai Do is a part of the same franchise as the National Award Winning film of 2018, Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana which was also much loved by the audiences and critics alike.

Junglee Pictures took to their social media handles to share this quirky video. The caption read, "Yeh humari team hai

Yeh inki madness hai

Aur yeh humari schedule wrap ki pawri ho rahi hai! #BadhaaiDo #pawrihorahihai

@rajkummar_rao @bhumipednekar #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary"

Bhumi also posted about the schedule wrap on her social media sharing, "Where's the pawri tonight?

On #BadhaaiDo sets!

Schedule wrap hua hai. Badhaaiyaan toh banti hai na phir! #pawrihorahihai

@jungleepictures @rajkummar_rao #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary"

Rajkummar took to his social media to share his #Pawri scenes with the team, he captioned it, "Pawri toh...Pawri toh...Pawri toh banti hai because it's a wrap for the Uttarakhand schedule of #BadhaaiDo!

#pawrihorahihai

@jungleepictures @bhumipednekar #HarshavardhanKulkarni @amritapndy #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary"

Rajkummar is essaying the role of a cop for the first time, and to look the look he has grown a moustache and built the physique his character demands while Bhumi will be seen playing the role of a PT Teacher. The schedule was an extensive one for the actors as they were shooting in Mussoorie and Dehradun for almost two months.

Badhaai Do is produced by Junglee Pictures, helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.