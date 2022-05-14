OMG! Sohail Khan married to Seema Khan secretly going against family’s decision, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Sohail Khan and Seema Khan’s marriage was no less than a Bollywood story. The duo met on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in the year 1998 and soon after fell for each other. Their love story was so filmy that the two eloped to get married after Seema’s family opposed their relationship.

Also Read: Throwback! Govinda once said he will blindly do anything for Salman Khan, and the reason is here

Seema’s family was against her and Sohail’s relationship. Despite the refusal, the former couple eloped and allegedly got married at an Arya Samaj wedding. In the evening on the same day, they had a nikah ceremony. However, both Seema and Sohail’s families accepted their relationship and marriage. They later welcomed sons Nirvaan in 2000 and Yohan in 2011.

The duo met on the sets of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Kajol’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya that Sohail and Seema met for the first time. Delhi-based Seema had shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in fashion designing. Soon after, they started dating.

Also Read: Explosive! Sohail Khan and Seema Khan to get divorced

And now 24 years after their marital life, the duo filed for divorce at a family court in Mumbai on Friday, May 13. Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have allegedly been living separately since 2017. The two were spotted outside a family court in Mumbai on May 13 as they filed for divorce.

Credit: India Today