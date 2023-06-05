Must Read! Trailer of Prabhas starre Adipurush to be out on 9 May; netizens say, “Dear Om Raut ji this is your last chance to impress the audience”

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the most talked about films. The movie is slated to release on 16th June 2023, and the trailer will be out on 9th May 2023.
MUMBAI : Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the most talked about films. The movie’s trailer which was released a few months ago had received a negative response as the moviegoers were not happy with the VFX of the film.

Adipurush was slated to release in January this year, but was postponed to 16th June 2023. Now, on 9th May 2023, the trailer of the movie will be released, and today, the makers took to social media to share a poster and reveal the trailer release date.

 


 
Also Read:  When Prabhas stunned everyone on sets of Adipurush by delivering a 2 page monologue in a single take
The film is directed by Om Raut and fans feel that it’s his last chance to impress the audiences. A netizen tweeted, “Dear @omraut ji this is your last chance to impress the audience. This trailer decides the film’s boundaries. If they are impressed, the SKY IS THE LIMIT. Please use this opportunity well. All The Best to the entire team of #Adipurush.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Poster work is tooo good If trailer gets positive response then BO will be on fire.” One more netizen tweeted, “This poster is not that good , prabhas face cut is not looking good , let's hope that the trailer is good and creates havoc.” Check out the tweets below...

 

Are you excited for the Adipurush trailer? Let us know in the comments below...

Adipurush is one of the biggest budget movies made in India. All eyes are on the film and it will be interesting to see what response it will get at the box office.

Also Read: Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 


    

 

Latest Video