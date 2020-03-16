Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits

Fans slam makers of Pushpa for following the footsteps of Yash starrer KGF series as Fahadh Faasil spilled beans on the third installment of the box-office hit movie

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 17:24
movie_image: 
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Since Fahadh Faasil spilled beans on the possibility of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3, the netizens have gone bonkers over the update. A majority of netizens are saying that the makers of Pushpa are following the footsteps of Yash's KGF series. KGF Chapter 2 ended with an announcement of the third instalment. This similarity has left users irked, and they have shared their views about it on the Twitter.

Also Read: Allu Arjun takes another vacation before 'Pushpa: The Rule' launch

A user commented, “Nowadays every dog wants to be like #KGFChapter2”. While another wrote, “Following the #KGF Route...Script is also quite similar to #KGF1 From Rags to Riches....”. The third one quoted, “Following brand KGF footsteps bro 

Allu Arjun's action-drama Pushpa The Rise: Part One was released with much fanfare, and it went on to become one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of 2021. The film was even a huge hit in Hindi, and it cemented Arjun's position in Bollywood as well.

Also Read: Good News! South actor Nithya Menen is all set to walk the aisle with Malayalam actor

If you have seen the film, then you know that the story of Pushpa will continue in its second instalment, Pushpa The Rule. However, Pushpa's antagonist SP Bhawar Singh Shekhawat aka Fahadh Faasil has now revealed that there is a high chance that the story of Pushpa will continue after part two. Yes, there could be a third instalment of the series.

Credit: DNA

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 17:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actress Delnaaz Irani gives fans a peek into her journey from home to the sets of the show
MUMBAI: The popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which airs on Star Plus, is winning the hearts of the masses. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Pankaj Jha opens up on Maharani Season 2, shares about his character Diwakar Jha and much more
MUMBAI: After the success of Maharani season 1 which hit the small screen last year, the makers are once again set to...
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Since Fahadh Faasil spilled beans on the possibility of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3, the netizens have gone...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: OMG! Reyansh accuses Simar of his marriage failure with Ishita, how will Aarav react?
Mumbai:Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride...
Audience Perspective! Is YRF objectifying actresses in their movie?
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some beautiful movies coming from the side of the production of Yash Raj Films. Yash...
Recent Stories
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video