Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Since Fahadh Faasil spilled beans on the possibility of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3, the netizens have gone bonkers over the update. A majority of netizens are saying that the makers of Pushpa are following the footsteps of Yash's KGF series. KGF Chapter 2 ended with an announcement of the third instalment. This similarity has left users irked, and they have shared their views about it on the Twitter.

A user commented, “Nowadays every dog wants to be like #KGFChapter2”. While another wrote, “Following the #KGF Route...Script is also quite similar to #KGF1 From Rags to Riches....”. The third one quoted, “Following brand KGF footsteps bro

Allu Arjun's action-drama Pushpa The Rise: Part One was released with much fanfare, and it went on to become one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of 2021. The film was even a huge hit in Hindi, and it cemented Arjun's position in Bollywood as well.

If you have seen the film, then you know that the story of Pushpa will continue in its second instalment, Pushpa The Rule. However, Pushpa's antagonist SP Bhawar Singh Shekhawat aka Fahadh Faasil has now revealed that there is a high chance that the story of Pushpa will continue after part two. Yes, there could be a third instalment of the series.

