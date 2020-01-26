Playback singer Abuzar Akhtar believes that life doesn't give you a second chance, you need to create one

Just as Total Dhamaal garnered an overwhelming response at the box office, the talented playback singer of the song Speaker Phat Jaaye- Abuzar Akhtar, also earned plentiful appreciation for his talent. With towering exuberance and a streak of uniqueness in his voice, he churned out an extremely zestful and vibrant version of Speaker Phat Jaaye, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.



It is not always necessary to give up your dreams for the sake of living a conventional, mundane lifestyle. Abuzar Akhtar, who belongs to a traditional Muslim family, harbored a secret passion for music within him. His life during his 20's kick-started as he swung into the business world establishing himself as a bankable businessman in a short span of time. His efforts yielded fruit as he peaked within his business domain. However, his father's death reinforced this thought within him that 'Time and Tide wait for none'.



It is said that 'Good parents are indicative of the child's luck.' On the brink of parenthood, Abuzar Akhtar made a conscious decision to become a stay-at-home dad to be able to witness and cherish every little moment of his child's childhood. Talking about Ayaan, Abuzar says, "Ayaan's birth has been the turning point of my life. During these years of parenting him as a father, I got time to rediscover myself. I consider Ayaan my lucky charm, who has helped me cultivate myself as an artist." Abuzar has been unstoppable ever since. With the support of his family, his wife, his music Guru, he has been able to embark upon this journey of playback singing. While envisaging a career in music was invigorating for him, he firmly believes that life doesn't give you a second chance, you have to create it. Learning music from scratch, he has traversed a meaningful journey in music on the basis of his talent.



His persuasive nature has helped him carve his life out in the most beautiful way. His benevolent personality, transparent demeanor, and mindful foresight have helped him stand out and set a burgeoning example for all of us.



Who says life comes to a halt post 40? With Speaker Phat Jaaye earning so much love, Abuzar Akhtar is unstoppable as he has started his own YouTube channel and has had a pivotal contribution to songs like Yaadein and Adhuri Dastaan. Yaadein, his first single with Richa Sharma as a producer and a singer, is especially very close to his heart. Abuzar stepped into the shoes of an actor and a music composer with Adhuri Dastaan. An artist always finds his talent and talent resonates with the artist. Age is just a mere number that has been proven by this talented singer. With profound talent and determination, he thinks self-belief and persistence are the keys to success.