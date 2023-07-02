From Shah Rukh Khan getting praise at Parliament to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding, here is the latest trending news for the day

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some latest information from the entertainment world and keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with the trending news for the day.

Shahrukh Khan

The fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actor Shahrukh Khan because of his recent offering Pathaan. The movie is winning the heart of the fans not only in India but at the global level, there was a discussion in the Parliament of India where the speaker was appreciating and praising the actor Shahrukh Khan and the video is getting viral all over the internet.

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra wedding

ALSO READ –Amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding, let us take a look at the Bollywood actors who fell for each other on-set and got married

One of the much awaited weddings of Bollywood industry was of Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, the couple got married today in Jaisalmer and now the fans are eagerly looking for the pictures of their wedding .

Pushpa The Rule

The sequel of one of the much loved movies Pushpa the Rise which had Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana in the leading role is the current of the town. The movie is one of the most awaited movies of all time in South and also in North, the fans are not keeping calm but sharing every day something about the movie which is indeed trending all over the net.

Jailer

Recently we have seen a picture of superstar Rajinikanth along with the actor Mohanlal which is getting viral all over the internet which is grabbing the attention of the fans, the upcoming action thriller has a some amazing bunch of talents and this is grabbing the eyeballs of the fans and the movie is trending all over.

Well these are some of the trending news for the day from the entertainment world, and which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ –Sidarth Malhotra's father falls ill during sangeet function; details inside