Shocking! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled on her latest look, Netizesn calling her ‘Chappri’

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting some unhealthy comments on social media with regards to her new look, netizens are saying this look is not for her and addressing her as ‘chapri’

 

Sonakshi Sinha

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha surely knows to grab the attention of the fans not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her amazing looks, over the time the actress has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Recently the actress has dropped a new look on her social media handle which is getting some amazing response from the fans, but these pictures are also getting some unhealthy comments and netizens have started trolling the actress.

As we can see in these comments netizens are saying that this look is not at all for her and she is looking like a ‘Chappri’, whereas many people are saying that she is trying to be wannabe and she is looking like a ‘Bhootni’.

What are your views on these pictures of actress Sonakshi Sinha and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work for an actress Sonakshi Sinha is also to be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime web series titled Dahaad where she will be seen playing a cop.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

