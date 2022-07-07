Shocking! Sonakshi Sinha gets trolled on her latest look, Netizesn calling her ‘Chappri’

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha surely knows to grab the attention of the fans not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her amazing looks, over the time the actress has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Recently the actress has dropped a new look on her social media handle which is getting some amazing response from the fans, but these pictures are also getting some unhealthy comments and netizens have started trolling the actress.

As we can see in these comments netizens are saying that this look is not at all for her and she is looking like a ‘Chappri’, whereas many people are saying that she is trying to be wannabe and she is looking like a ‘Bhootni’.

On the work for an actress Sonakshi Sinha is also to be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime web series titled Dahaad where she will be seen playing a cop.

