TellyChakkar poll! Fans chose Thugs of Hindustan as the worst movie over Shamshera

MUMBAI: Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor along with Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles has opened to negative responses all over. The movie which is directed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra was no doubt one of the much-awaited movies of 2022.

It was 22nd July when the movie hit the big screen and opened to mixed to negative reviews. Many people have compared the movie with Thugs of Hindustan with regard to the colour and the tone of the movie. The film got criticized because of the character of Vaani Kapoor also as it looked very much similar to Katrina Kaif from the movie Thugs of Hindustan.

Audiences have compared the movie with Thugs of Hindustan by calling it another flop coming from Yash Raj Films. We have run a poll between Shamshera and Thugs of Hindustan, where the audience had to decide which movie is the worst movie coming from Yash Raj Films and the result will definitely shock you.

As we can see 51% of people have voted for Thugs of Hindustan as the worst movie from YRF beating Shamshera which got 49% of the vote. No doubt it is the close margin between both of the movies which tanked at the box office of India.

Which one is the worst movie Thugs of Hindustan or Shamshera, do let us know in the comments section below.

