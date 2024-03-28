Trending News Today: From Hrithik Roshan’s comeback in Krrish 4 to Aditi Rao Hydari getting married to Siddharth -all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Exclusive

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sandeep who plays an integral role in the show and in an exclusive conversation; he opened up on his association with producer Rajan Shahi and his views on the duo being terminated. Read the full conversation here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sandeep Rajora says, ‘Hope Shezhada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe move positively in their careers with a lesson learnt’ - EXCLUSIVE

One of the actors who plays a crucial role in adding spice to the storyline is Sandeep Rajora. Today, we engaged into an exclusive conversation with Sandeep to know more about his association with the show, the kind of response his role has been getting. Read to know more here:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘Madhav’s ruffled equation with his wife and sweet bond with Abhira is his X-factor’, says Sandeep Rajora - EXCLUSIVE

Kanwar Dhillon – Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kanwar revealed how he had signed the show Mera Balam Thanedaar on Colors and how after two - two and half months of prep work suddenly things didn't work. Read the full conversation here: Kanwar Dhillon talks about signing the show Mera Balam Thanedaar and how at the last moment things didn't work out - Exclusive

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding rumours

According to sources, the couple tied the knot today, March 27, at the Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Wanaparthy, Telangana, in Srirangapur. There were only close friends and family members present at the little wedding ceremony. Read the full story here: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth exchanged vows at a temple in Telangana?

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Earlier Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s Feud which started on a flight started doing the rounds but seems like they have buried the hatchet. After many years, Sunil has now broken his silence over the feud that lasted nearly 7 years. Read what he had to say, here:The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover breaks silence on his 7-year-long feud with Kapil Sharma, ‘We came up with the idea of a fight…’

Krish 4

As per reports Hrithik wants to make a comeback with Krissh very soon as Krissh 3 was last released in 2013. The reports further add that Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan have started brainstorming on the script and soon they will lock the project. Read to know more about the project, here: Hrithik Roshan all set to be back as Krissh in 4th franchise? Here's what we know

Lootere – Exclusive

During the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar actor Rajat Kapoor spoke on the response he is getting on the series Lootere and also on types of roles he is looking forward to do. Read the full conversation here: Lootere actor Rajat Kapoor on types of roles he is looking forward to doing - Exclusive

Sunil Pal – Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sunil shared about how these days everything is about having more followers and the quality of content is not given any priority. Read the full conversation here: Sunil Pal lashes out at stand-up comedians like Munawar Faruqui and Bassi; says ‘Real talent is wasted’ - EXCLUSIVE

Family Aaj Kal – Exclusive

Team Tellychakkar got in touch with Apoorva Arora for an exclusive conversation where we asked her about her experience working with Nitesh Pandey. Read the full conversation here: Family Aaj Kal: Apoorva Arora on Nitesh Pandey passing away, ‘I’ve still not been able to digest the fact that this happened because…’ - Exclusive

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.