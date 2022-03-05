Must Read! Aaliyah Kashyap and her dad Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin are up to this

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has made a name for herself in the world of social media. She is a vlogger and shares regular updates about her life.

The pretty social media star, who is in a relationship with Shane Gregoire, has shared a few pictures and a video about how she spent the weekend. She met actor Kalki Koechlin and her two-year-old daughter Sappho. Kalki is the ex-wife of her father and Sappho is her daughter from her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

ALSO READ: Wow! Anurag Kashyap's abode which is a paradise for all movie buffs; PICS inside

Aaliyah uploaded the pictures and the video and wrote in the caption, “weekend archive.” The first picture is a close up selfie that shows Aaliyah wearing a hairband. She has also shared a longer shot in the same look that had her in a crop top and denims paired with a white shirt. She can be seen clicking a selfie in her room. She has also shared a solo picture of her little dog sitting on her bed and looking at the camera. The photos include a picture of Kalki in a two-piece brown swimwear and a cap, sitting in a pool alongside Sappho. Sappho looks at the camera while being clicked, and Kalki is seen looking at her. Aaliyah has also shared a selfie with Sappho as she laughs in her company.

It seems social media users loved the pictures and the video. A fan commented on the post, “Aww so sweet to see you have a good and healthy relationship with kalki still.” Commenting on Aaliyah and Sappho's happy selfie, a fan wrote, “Second picture is soooo cute.” One more fan wrote, “The second picture aw.” A fan said, “Finally wholesome post,” while another commented, “You're so cute.”

Check out the post here.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Check out who is Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is dating

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES

