WHAT! Aryan Khan drugs Case: A special report reveals ‘Suspicious’ behavior of NCB officials

Last year Aryan Khan was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in the Cordelia Cruise Drugs Case and was investigated. Now, the BCB has some reason to be worried as a special internal report revealed some irregularities in the probe conducted by the bureau.

The report states that 7-8 NCB officials exhibited “suspicious” behaviour during the investigation and this report casts a big cloud over the officers involved in the case.

SRK’S son may be given a clean chit in the case but there were some who claimed that the investigation was far from ideal.

During the special investigation, statements by 65 witnesses were recorded and other details regarding the financial details of the family members of the officers under scrutiny were also taken.

Reportedly, a few of the officers changed statements multiple times and even though some officers were from the department, a report is going to be submitted to the authorities so action can be taken.

Aryan Khan was supported by some celebrities from the industry while there was an ongoing debate by netizens on social media on the incident.

