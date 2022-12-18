Work-life balance is very important- Siddharth Bodke

MUMBAI : Siddharth Bodke, who is basking in the glory of his recent successful film Drishyam 2, hopes that this helps him get more projects in the future. The actor says that people have been loving his role and he has got many compliments.

“My first Bollywood film Driysham 2 has been getting a good response. I hope to do many more good films and web series. I want to play a protagonist in a good story and want to explore different kinds of roles. I am going to work hard and I hope my wish comes true soon. I am not restricting myself to a particular medium and I am open to everything,” he says.

Talking about the film, he adds, “I have received some great compliments and many people are loving the film. I am glad that my work has reached people. One of the most special compliments that I received so far was when our music director Devi Sri Prasad met me at the premiere and he appreciated my character. When he heard my voice, he said that my real voice is so plain and the voice that I used for David was different. He appreciated my voice modulation. Whatever character we play, the ultimate motive should be that it must look real. Your character should not look like a caricature but rather like a natural human being. I am very glad and happy.”

Ask him what he has learnt from his journey, he says, “We should follow our passion and heart but when we follow our passion, it’s not necessary that whatever you want, you will get instantly. Along with passion, you should keep patience, not only in this field but in every field. Your journey teaches you patience. Also, I truly believe whatever happens in your life, happens for good and whatever good or bad happens in your life, it teaches you something. In your highs, you have to be grounded and focused and in your lows, you should not stop believing in yourself and keep going. These things might sound cliché but when we experience it, those are the truths and I believe in it.”

Meanwhile, the actor says that there are so many more platforms and opportunities for actors today. “The digitalisation that has happened is really good because the more platforms, more will be the opportunities for everyone. Things are limitless now, and everyone can showcase their stories and talent to the world using different platforms,” he says, adding, “Whatever opportunity you are getting, you should grab it and give your 100 percent and, at this stage, I am trying to do that. I want to do quality work and take one step at a time.”

However, time management is tougher today. “Time management is a task and, yes, with so much information out there, you have to consume content and create content as well, you have to be part of good stories and be physically fit as well. There’s no complaint because it’s life. I try to take one step at a time. There can be different ways for different people as time management is a very individual thing,” he says.

Ask him what success means to him, and he says, “Everyone, including me, is chasing success and fame. Even though people get it, they aren’t satisfied because there is a hunger to do more and more and I feel it’s very natural. Whatever matters is what success means to you. For me, I want all those things but I am chasing the balance because I don’t want to lose the balance in life. Work-life balance is very important.”

