Wow! Aamir Khan's Electrifying Dance Sets Ira Khan's Wedding Ablaze

MUMBAI: Iconic Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took center stage at his daughter Ira Khan's wedding celebration, showcasing not just his paternal pride but also his lively dance moves. The festivities reached a crescendo when Aamir Khan grooved to the beats of "Masti Ki Paathshala" from the film "Rang De Basanti."

A video shared on Instagram by DJ Sahil captures the infectious energy of Aamir Khan as he effortlessly dances to the peppy number. The celebratory ambiance escalates as Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare, and Mithila Palkar join in, making it a memorable family affair. The guests cheer for the impromptu performance, adding to the jubilation of the occasion.

Also Read: Really! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare trolled for having a Christian wedding, “Ek dharm follow krlo”

In a surprising turn, the DJ switches to "Papa Kehte Hain" from Aamir Khan's 1988 classic "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak." Aamir Khan, visibly surprised and amused, responds with a wide smile, sharing a warm moment with the DJ. The guests, including Mithila, encourage him to stay and dance, creating an endearing highlight of the celebration.

DJ Sahil shared the video on Instagram, narrating the excitement of playing hit songs that even Aamir Khan couldn't resist. The caption captures the charming incident, emphasizing Aamir Khan's initial intent to leave and the guests' infectious enthusiasm for him to stay.

This dance extravaganza is not the only spectacle from the wedding festivities. Another video surfaced, featuring Aamir Khan dancing to "Aati Kya Khandala" from "Ghulam," and Imran Khan, his nephew, shaking a leg to "Pappu Can't Dance" from "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na."

The wedding celebration became a canvas of joy, nostalgia, and familial bonds, painting lasting memories for everyone involved.

Also Read:Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Mom Reena Datta shares an emotional note for her baby girl, check out her picture with the bride and Aamir Khan

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla