"Ye ladkiyon ke kapde Kyon pahna Hai, Male Uorfi lag raha hai" netizens trolls actor Meezaan Jafri

MUMBAI :Actor Meezaan Jafri has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, he is indeed one of the most loved celeb we have in B Town. In a very short span of time with his acting and fashion the actor has created a strong fan based for himself.

Having said that this latest video of the actor is grabbing the attention of the fans as he was clicked around the city attending a party. No doubt the actor is looking complete unique in his fashion, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering some good comments for the actor but there are few people who are tolling the actor for different reasons.

Check out the comments below.

As we see many people are to questioning the actor that what kind of fashion sense is this, whereas a many people are asking why he is wearing ladies costume, many people are calling him male version of Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense.

