"Ye ladkiyon ke kapde Kyon pahna Hai, Male Uorfi lag raha hai" netizens trolls actor Meezaan Jafri

Actor Meezaan Jafri is getting some unhealthy and negative comment with regards to his latest public appearance, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 21:01
movie_image: 
Meezaan Jafri

MUMBAI :Actor Meezaan Jafri has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, he is indeed one of the most loved celeb we have in B Town. In a very short span of time with his acting and fashion the actor has created a strong fan based for himself.

 

Having said that this latest video of the actor is grabbing the attention of the fans as he was clicked around the city attending a party. No doubt the actor is looking complete unique in his fashion, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering some good comments for the actor but there are few people who are tolling the actor for different reasons.

ALSO READ –  Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to be the presenter at the awards, netizens feel RRR will for sure win

Check out the comments below.

As we see many people are to questioning the actor that what kind of fashion sense is this, whereas a many people are asking why he is wearing ladies costume, many people are calling him male version of Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense.

What are your views on these comments coming from netizens for the actor Meezaan Jafri and how did you like the fashion of the actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release in black and white, is it a big risk?

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 21:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu takes Akshara's name; Manjiri stops her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Aman Jaiswal opens up about his heroic role saying “It’s challenging for me but I’m loving it”
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.The show earlier starred...
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
MUMBAI:No doubt one of the most loved movies of Bollywood industry is Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the movie which had Salman...
Exclusive! “I don’t believe in stereotyping, and I have gotten offers of playing the positive roles of brothers or friends, but I never found anything new that I could learn or explore”, Yogendra Vikram Singh talks about joining Meet, and his character
MUMBAI :Yogendra Vikram Singh who is one of the most popular and admired actors in the entertainment industry, he has...
Exclusive! Simran, Suraj Sharma and Rahul Chittella to grace The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
Recent Stories
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Latest Video