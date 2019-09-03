What do I wish for Aakriti? She is herself a GODDESS: Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: The festive season has already begun!



Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in Mumbai.



Several actors get Ganpati idols at their homes and celebrate the festival in full swing, while others make it a point to visit their friend’s place and seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.



Television’s popular actor Mohit Malik is a firm believer in Lord Ganesha, and this year around, he celebrated the festival with a few lucky fans.



Fans from Bangalore and Pune reached Mohit’s house this year to celebrate their favorite festival with their favorite star.



In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Mohit spoke at length about the festival, his fans, and more.



When asked about Aakriti Sharma aka Kulfii from Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala missing from the celebration, he said, 'She was very excited about the festival and wanted to help me with the preparations but she is busy shooting.'



We asked him about what he would like to wish for Aakriti from Ganpati Bappa, to which an emotional Mohit said, 'What do I wish for her; she is herself a Goddess. I’m blessed to have her in my life.



Have a look at TellyChakkar’s exclusive interview with Mohit Malik.



We hope and pray that Mohit and Aakriti’s bond grows stronger with each passing day.