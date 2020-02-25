Yo Yo Honey Singh's Loca is releasing on this date to giveaway his fans a new groovy song, Find Out

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh's fans who are known for their never ending love towards their Iconic Musician were excited when he shared a poster announcing his next song titled 'Loca’ and now, with each one of us awaiting his next single , Loca fans cannot wait to groove on that song.

And now the musician himself took to his Instagram handle to announce the release date of the new single ‘ Loca’. Yo Yo posted, “Loca is releasing on 03||03||2020. Get ready to go LOCA LOCA LOCA !!!”

Loca will be the first single release of Honey Singh this year, and he made sure to not let his fans down.

With the background of a loaded concert amidst immense fan frenzy, the video is definitely the one which will get all his fans grooving. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh, the music video is directed by Ben Peters.

Recently, the rapper performed live in Kolkata with a gathering of over 2 lakhs which made it the biggest affair for his fans. The super excited fans were high on spirit whereas Honey Singh did not disappoint them and set the stage on fire.

With each single coming out, Yo Yo Honey Singh promises a great dose of entertainment, fun and groove where the track captures the youth with its spirit!