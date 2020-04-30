Hardik and Krunal Pandya give us major INSPIRATION; read on to know WHY

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is a well-known name in the world of cricket. The cricketer, who was also seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous show Koffee With Karan, is pretty active on social media. He regularly shares posts to treat his fans. His Instagram account is also filled with pictures of his elder brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya. Hardik is very close to his elder brother. From their struggling days to tasting success, the brothers have always stood by each other like a rock. While sharing pictures with his brother on Instagram, he also wrote some amazing captions. They are very fond of each other and their strong bonding conveys a positive message on brotherhood. Their bromance sets major sibling goals for their fans and followers. Check out some of the pictures of the duo right here: Hardik captioned the following stylish picture as, “Walking towards 2020 be like”

He shared this old picture just recently and captioned it as, “Throwback to 2011 How time changes @krunalpandya_official Swag mera desi hai.” Take a look.The caption of this picture is pure sibling goals. He wrote, “I smile because you’re my brother. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it!”In the times of corona, he wished his brother by feeding him an invisible zero calorie cake. LOL. “Happy birthday bhai We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my invisible zero calorie cake gift for you Love you loads” Check out the picture here:Times when the brothers twinned in coincidentally…This now and then picture is adorable.What do you think about Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s bromance? Hit the comment section. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.