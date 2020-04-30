Irrfan was the most amazing person I had met: Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Shantipriya, Deepika Padukone has impressed the audience and critics with her outstanding performances and amazing talent. She made her debut with SRK in Om Shanti Om. Over the years, the actress has done different kinds of roles and made a place in the hearts of millions.

Deepika received a lot of love and appreciation for movies like Padmavat, Ram Leela, and Bajirao Mastani.

On the morning of 29th April 2020, the entire industry was in a state of shock over the loss of Irrfan Khan, who had been fighting his illness for around 2 years.

Fans on social media have shared this amazing throwback video where we see the actress hugging the actor and saying special words about him.

Have a look.

In this video, we see the actress hugging Irrfan and addressing the media by saying that he is by far the most amazing person she has met and worked with.

Irrfan was indeed a talented actor and a wonderful human being.

The actress shared screen space with Irrfan in the movie Piku in the year 2015, and the pair was highly appreciated by fans and the audiences all over.

Share your views on this video, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Bollywood updates.