Rab Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Ibadat confesses her love to Subhaan

Dua finally brings the truth out when she gets Mannat to confess about her and Farhan's relationship. Finally, Mannat reveals to everyone that Farhan is her boyfriend and this truth hits Subhaan harder to the core.
Rab Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show premiered recently and is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show. Currently the track is about the hardships faced in Dua and Haider’s love story. 

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Rab Se Hai Dua: Hina discloses a secret to Dua 

Currently, Dua finally brings the truth out when she gets Mannat to confess about her and Farhan's relationship. Finally, Mannat reveals to everyone that Farhan is her boyfriend and this truth hits Subhaan harder to the core.

Subhaan breaks down into tears and realizes how badly he treated Ibadat when she wasn't at the fault. Therefore, Subhaan and Ibadat's dynamics will change now. 

Subhaan feels hurt that he has blamed and accused Ibadat. However, he is also hurt that she didn't tell him about Farhaan and Mannat.

Therefore, Ibadat in flow-flow confesses her love to Subhaan, And now it would be interesting to watch what happens next in the show.

Will Subhaan and Ibadat come together in love?

Also read - Rab Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Mannat develops hate for Ibadat

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Serial Gossip

DISCLAIMER - WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR, WE ARE ONLY FOLLWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND ITS CHARACTERS

Karanvir Sharma Rabb se hai dua Aditi Sharma Richa Rathore a thursday Hotstar Zee TV LSD productions Ankit Raizada Nishigandha Wad Melanie Nazareth TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
