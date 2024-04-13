Dua finally brings the truth out when she gets Mannat to confess about her and Farhan's relationship. Finally, Mannat reveals to everyone that Farhan is her boyfriend and this truth hits Subhaan harder to the core.

MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. The show premiered recently and is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show. Currently the track is about the hardships faced in Dua and Haider’s love story.

Subhaan breaks down into tears and realizes how badly he treated Ibadat when she wasn't at the fault. Therefore, Subhaan and Ibadat's dynamics will change now.

Subhaan feels hurt that he has blamed and accused Ibadat. However, he is also hurt that she didn't tell him about Farhaan and Mannat.

Therefore, Ibadat in flow-flow confesses her love to Subhaan, And now it would be interesting to watch what happens next in the show.

Will Subhaan and Ibadat come together in love?

