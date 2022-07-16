#AbhiRa’s hidden talent finally revealed in the upcoming episode of the show

Pranali and Harshad have a lot of fun together along with the whole cast of the show and Pranali seems to be more active on social media where she posts various things including behind the scenes videos.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 16:08
abhiraa

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod is one of the most popular and outstanding actresses in tinsel town. The diva is ruling the hearts of the audiences with her performance as Akshara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Moreover, her chemistry with Harshad Chopda is immensely loved by fans.

On the other hand, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu Birla has played different kinds of roles in the serials in which his acting skills were highly appreciated. He is famous for roles like Prem Juneja, Aditya Hooda, Anurag Ganguly, and many more. The actor has refrained from being a part of the reality shows.

Harshad Chopra is indeed an actor who has given us multiple reasons to like him.

He started his acting career in 2006 with Zee’s daily soap Mamta as Karan Srivastav. Later, he was seen in a youth-based show where he aced the role of a Cadet Ali Baig in Left Right Left.

Also read - Aww! ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Harshad Chopra reveals his relationship status

Pranali and Harshad have a lot of fun together along with the whole cast of the show and Pranali seems to be more active on social media where she posts various things including behind the scenes videos.

Recently the on-screen couple have shared some sneak peeks from their upcoming episode where they are taken over by love and music.

Fun fact about the moment is that they have lended their own voice for singing.

Here we show you a sneak peek from what’s going to happen in the upcoming episode of the show and you tell us in the comments how excited you are for it.

Also read - Mesmerizing! Pranali Rathod is sure to melt your heart with her sweet and elegant Traditional looks

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 16:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
YAY! This actor is back on the sets of Woh To Hai Albelaa after several days and we can't keep calm
MUMBAI : Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The show hit on the TV...
GORGEOUS! Yeh Rishta's Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant gives the perfect inspiration to nail the Date Looks, Check out
MUMBAI: Karishma Sawant is one of the most loved and stunning actresses in the showbiz. She is gaining immense...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Baa and Vanraj think about a hidden motive of Anuj to adopt Choti Anu, Bapuji defends Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
#AbhiRa’s hidden talent finally revealed in the upcoming episode of the show
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod is one of the most popular and outstanding actresses in tinsel town. The diva is ruling the...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Challenge! Pakhi fears societal taunts post Anu’s arrival
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair and Nishant Bhat celebrate the milestone of the show in this unique way
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
karreena
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post
Latest Video