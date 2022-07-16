AbhiRa’s hidden talent is finally revealed in the upcoming episode of the show, Check out

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod is one of the most popular and outstanding actresses in tinsel town. The diva is ruling the hearts of the audiences with her performance as Akshara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Moreover, her chemistry with Harshad Chopda is immensely loved by fans.

On the other hand, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu Birla has played different kinds of roles in the serials in which his acting skills were highly appreciated. He is famous for roles like Prem Juneja, Aditya Hooda, Anurag Ganguly, and many more. The actor has refrained from being a part of reality shows.

Harshad Chopra is indeed an actor who has given us multiple reasons to like him.

He started his acting career in 2006 with Zee’s daily soap Mamta as Karan Srivastav. Later, he was seen in a youth-based show where he aced the role of Cadet Ali Baig in Left Right Left.

Pranali and Harshad have a lot of fun together along with the whole cast of the show and Pranali seems to be more active on social media where she posts various things including behind the scenes videos.

Recently, the on-screen couple has shared some sneak peeks from their upcoming episode where they are taken over by love and music.

Fun fact about the moment is that they have lended their own voice for singing.

Here we show you a sneak peek from what’s going to happen in the upcoming episode of the show and you tell us in the comments how excited you are for it.

