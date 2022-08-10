Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 23:03
MUMBAI:Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his character and revealed about receiving comments from friends and family about his role

Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal revealed , In the beginning i only new about that i am going to play a negative character but now when scenes are passing my role is getting so mean or we can say so 'Harami type' to which every Indian gonna hate .

He further added,  ' After Watching me in the show my friends and Family Called me and said ' Tu itna mean role play kar skta hai we can't believe. ' Tarun's Character have also made people feel like I am so Mean guy in real life too. But i am totally opposite of what I am playing on - screen. Everyday before the shoot i have to prepare myself that way . Also to go in the character I try to keep an anger looking face on the set so i can be in my character".


He also added,  " I do so much 'Masti- Mazaak' on the set that people around me also start doubting that how would I be able to play  such an aggressive shot on - screen .So whenever I have to give shots everyone start laughing looking at me because a minute ago i was someone else and now it's totally opposite of how i am in real life. The character is very mean and aggressive and the way scenes are written i have to do alot of homework to be in the character".


Actor Jatin Singh jamwal was previously seen in Chandranandini and Dhhai Kilo Prem.

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 23:03

Comments

Add new comment

