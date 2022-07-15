Adorable! THIS rare picture left Kanwar Dhillon wonder

MUMBAI : Kanwar Dhillon is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. He is currently portraying Shiva Pandya in the show Pandya Store. Fans like his on-screen chemistry with Alice Kaushik. Kanwar made his acting debut in the Colors TV serial Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, where he played Aditya "Addu" Bhatnagar. Furthermore, he was seen in many TV shows like The Buddy Project, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Laal Ishq, Internet Wala Love, among others. Fans have praised him for portraying a variety of characters throughout the years.

The audience is in love with the depth of emotions that is seen on his face behind that tough look. The actor is active on social sharing all the madness behind the scenes but this time he has shared something cute and emotional.

Kanwar recently found a rare picture of his dad and has shared it on Instagram. A father and son is always something unique and there's no words to describe how it feels when something like comes forth. Surely it's something special. Check out the picture below and tell us in the comments how you feel about the post.

