Adorable! THIS rare picture left Kanwar Dhillon wonder

The audience is in love with the depth of emotions that is seen on his face behind that tough look.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 13:11
Kanwar Dhillon

MUMBAI : Kanwar Dhillon is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. He is currently portraying Shiva Pandya in the show Pandya Store. Fans like his on-screen chemistry with Alice Kaushik. Kanwar made his acting debut in the Colors TV serial Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, where he played Aditya "Addu" Bhatnagar. Furthermore, he was seen in many TV shows like The Buddy Project, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Laal Ishq, Internet Wala Love, among others. Fans have praised him for portraying a variety of characters throughout the years. 

Also Read - OMG! We caught Kanwar Dhillon in his natural habitat, Check it out

The audience is in love with the depth of emotions that is seen on his face behind that tough look. The actor is active on social sharing all the madness behind the scenes but this time he has shared something cute and emotional. 

Kanwar recently found a rare picture of his dad and has shared it on Instagram. A father and son is always something unique and there's no words to describe how it feels when something like comes forth. Surely it's something special. Check out the picture below and tell us in the comments how you feel about the post.

Aso read - Wow! Kanwar Dhillon gives perfect cues to don sherwani; check out the pictures

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
 

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 13:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HEARTWARMING! Mohena Kumari shares the FIRST glimpse of her baby boy, reveals her newborn's name
MUMBAI : Mohena Kumari who delivered her first baby on 15 April has been enjoying her motherhood ever since then. The...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh Luthra meets with a dreaded accident, is Arjun Suryanvanshi responsible?
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Wow! Shanaya Kapoor is a major fitness free and these pictures are the proof
MUMBAI: Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, and soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor is no doubt one of the major attractions on...
Adorable! THIS rare picture left Kanwar Dhillon wonder
MUMBAI : Kanwar Dhillon is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. He is currently portraying Shiva...
Dangerous! Actor Mehekk Chahal becomes victim of Online Fraud, loses Rs 49000, details inside
MUMBAI: An FIR has been filed by actress Mehekk Chahal after the Wanted fame lost Rs 49000 to an online payment fraud....
EXCLUSIVE! Sumeet Raghavan on his show Wagle Ki Duniya's realistic and relatable content: The show is a mirror to what we face in real life and Wagle Ki Duniya is 'Aam Aadmi's Duniya'
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya has become everyone's favorite in no time. It's been more than a year since the...
Recent Stories
Shanaya
Wow! Shanaya Kapoor is a major fitness free and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video