Amazing! This is how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai famed, Harshad Chopda celebrated his birthday, Check out

The actor is a fitness enthusiast who is raising the bar by posting pics of his gym-sculpted figure on Instagram.
Submitted by tellychakkar-sushant on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 18:37
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their epic love story. 

Harshad Chopda, who portrays the character of Abhimanyu in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had a birthday celebration yesterday. The actor is seen having a gala time with his co-stars from the show. We can see Pranali Rathod, Vinay Jain, Swati Chitnis, Ali Hasan Turabi, Pragati Mehra and others being a part of this celebration. Take a look at the amazing picture of the gang. 


Check out the video 

 

Harshad Chopda has built a name for himself in the world of television. His performance and chemistry with Pranali Rathod, is immensely loved by the audience. Harshad made his television debut with the Zee TV show Mamta. Over the years, he has featured in a variety of popular shows, including Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Humsafars, and Bepannah, among others. The actor is a fitness enthusiast who is raising the bar by posting pictures of his gym-sculpted figure on Instagram. 


