Amazing! Karan Wahi aka Aditya and Vishwapreet Kaur aka Supreet share a great bond off-screen; here’s the proof

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles as Aditya and Ginni respectively.

The show has managed to grab everyone’s attention with its different storyline and amazing secrets that are revealing day-by-day.

In the show, we have seen a hatred kind of relationship between Aditya and his onscreen mom – Supreet aka Vishwapreet Kaur as his father forced him to respect Supreet as his mother but he denied doing so.

But do you know that Karan and Vishwapreet aka Aditya and Supreet share a great bond off-screen?

Recently, Karan took to his social media and shared a glimpse wherein he is seen as very comfortable with her. They also gave their reaction when asked how the shoot is going on.

