Anupama Solanki talks on her show Nath Zewar ya Zanjeer: This is a 2 in 1 character

MUMBAI:Actress Anupama Solanki feels lucky to have bagged the show Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and says that she has never played a character with multiple shades. The actress adds that her character is negative with a comic side, and she is loving it.

“Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer is taking a 15 Year leap. This time, 99% of the star cast has changed. Actually, this show is becoming a new show and they have changed the show name also. It’s now called Nath Gauri Aur Krishna ki Kahani.  My latest character is a combination of Maddam sir and Bindiya Sarkar. This character is a 2 in1 character who is negative and slightly comic as well. This is quite new and challenging compared to an only negative shade. My character name is Kalawati and Chahat Pandey is playing the role of Krishna and my mother is playing Vandana Vithalini,” she says.


She adds, “It’s like a cherry on the cake to play two shades together. This is the first time I am playing this type of character who has dual shades. I am not tense about being typecast in a particular role because last year I did Sab TV’s Maddam Sir where I portrayed a positive character and before that I portrayed Mohini, a character who is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. I am not worried about type cast.”

Ask her if she is satisfied with the roles she is getting to play, and she says, “I am totally satisfied with my career because frequently I am doing different roles.”

