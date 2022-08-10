Anupama Solanki: These days people are facing stress, anxiety and depression because of social media.

MUMBAI:Social media has given us a platform to share each and every moment from our lives. This has definitely made our lives better. But then there are cons as well. Over use of social media has made us addicted to this new space. It has also become a platform to show off and seek validation. Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer actor Anupama Solanki opens up about the world of social media and how it has affected us all.

“These days, people can ignore food but they can’t ignore Social media. Yes that’s true if you are not active on social media then whoever you are you won’t be recognised easily and that’s the reason for self-validation. It’s also why social media has become a part of life,” she says.

The pressure to post something every day, to try and capture every moment on camera is having a severe impact on our stress levels. “I dislike posting every day but you can’t do anything. Somewhere social media makes you popular but then this also leads to an increase in screen time and is a disaster for mental health. People are facing stress, anxiety and depression because of social media addiction,” she adds.

Instagram browsing has become a habit. Ask if Anupama is also one of those who ends up aimlessly scrolling through reels and she replies, “Yes sometimes I am scrolling Insta and after a few hours I realise my mistake and stop doing it. Also, to an extent, I have tried to control my screen time. I feel our minds become puppets because of social media.”

Earlier, when two friends would meet, they would click pictures for memories. Now, it’s for social media. And this trend seems to be only growing while people are losing out on real human emotions.

“I remember when I was in college I used to chit chat in the canteen with friends and that was a beautiful memory. No selfies, no social media pressure. But these days friendships have become fake, people take photos and videos for the sake of social media growth. I miss my childhood days. Each and every moment is very clear in my mind. How I used to eat chhole Bathure and samosas with my friends, how we dressed up well… it was amazing but now whatever we do is only for social media. If we are on holiday, we think only about social media. We find good locations so that we can take good pictures,” she adds.

