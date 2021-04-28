Anupamaa: Advait gives a REALITY CHECK to Vanraj

MUMBAI: Anupamaa, which is produced by Rajan Shahi, is currently one of the most popular television shows. The upcoming episode will see Advait giving a reality check to Vanraj.

Loyal viewers of the show know that Vanraj and Anupamaa have decided to part ways. However, none of the family members wants their divorce. They want them to remain united. The twist in the tale is that a frustrated Vanraj runs away from Anupamaa as well as Kavya. Vanraj gets so frustrated in his life that he ends up at a wellness center. However, as luck would have it soon Anupamaa learns about Vanraj’s location and reaches there to meet him. Advait wants Anupamaa to spend quality time with Vanraj if she wants his speedy recovery. Anupamaa starts taking care of him.

However, the bigger twist in the tale is that it is Anupamaa who now needs her family’s support.

Advait calls Vanraj and informs him of Anupamaa’s report. He tells him that the report does not look good. When Vanraj asks what has happened to her, Advait tells him that there are tumors in Anupamaa’s ovaries.

This shatters Vanraj’s world. He asks Advait if Anupamaa will be fine or not. Advait says that he does not know and that their job is to try to save the patient.

Further, Advait tells Vanraj that no one discusses death, but one should because then only they will realize that one day we all will have to leave this world and that once we realize it we will find fights, arguments, etc unimportant.

Will this life lesson bring a twist in Vanraj and Anupamaa’s divorce decision?

Backed by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. It stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role of Anupamaa. Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Tasneem Sheikh are an integral part of the narrative.

