Anupamaa: Baa, Bapuji, Kinjal and others CELEBRATE Vanraj’s birthday

MUMBAI: Anupamaa, which is produced by Rajan Shahi, has kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The upcoming episode of the show is gearing up to showcase some interesting twists and turns.

According to the ongoing track, Anupamaa and Vanraj are no more together. They are now each other’s ex. Anupamaa and Vanraj, who had been married for a really long time, have finally got divorced. The good part is Vanraj felt bad and also apologized to Anupamaa for hurting her so much. They ended their marriage on a happy note and promised to always stand by each other.

However, ending the marriage on a happy note does not mean all the problems have disappeared from their life. Yes, the story is set to unfold a lot more drama.

Well, Vanraj stays with Kavya, for whom he has left his wife and family.

Vanraj who had earlier insulted and humiliated Anupamaa a lot now very well knows her worth. He also knows how much his family means to him.

So, on his birthday, something interesting happens. His family calls him over the phone to wish him on his special day. All of them assemble together and say ‘Happy Birthday’. While Babuji wishes that the almighty gives him good sense, Baa asks him to come to Shah House the next day to attend Puja. Hearing the words, Vanraj’s face drops and he looks at Kavya who gives him a smile.

How will Vanraj tell Kavya about the invitation? And will Kavya let Vanraj go to the Shah House?

