Anupamaa: Baa SCHOOLS Kavya, asks her to take a lesson on LOVE from Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. The drama quotient in the ongoing track of the show is extremely high.

According to the ongoing track, Kavya and Rakhi also join the Shah family to celebrate Vanraj’s birthday. However, the grand celebration takes a chaotic turn because of Kavya and Pakhi’s verbal fight.

For the uninitiated, Pakhi tells Kavya that her father Vanraj does not say it but he is clearly not happy with her. Pakhi confidently says that her father won’t be able to stay with her for long because she won’t let him stay with her. This annoys Kavya and she tells Pakhi that she should not mess with her or else she will take Vanraj away from her too. Hearing Kavya’s words, Pakhi fumes with rage and splashes soft drink on her face. When Pakhi defends herself, Vanraj scolds her. Also, Kavya calls her ill-mannered.

Now, in the upcoming episode, viewers will see Baa giving a befitting reply to Kavya.

Baa tells Kavya that in the ‘dictionary of love’, there is no word called ‘me’, and where there is only ‘me’, there is no ‘love’.

Further, Baa tells her that she should learn from Anupamaa how to fulfill love.

Kavya fumes with rage and tells Rakhi that she is just waiting to get married to Vanraj.

Meanwhile, a vulnerable Pakhi breaks down in tears. She decides to end her life hence writes a letter.

How will Anupamaa stop her daughter Pakhi from ending her life? And how will she deal with Kavya and Rakhi who are hell-bent on snatching her family’s peace?

